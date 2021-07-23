Principality Launches Digital Hub to Support the Teaching of Financial Education in Schools

Wales’ largest building society has launched a digital financial education hub for teachers across Wales to support them in delivering money and saving skills from a young age.

As part of its ongoing commitment to financial education for young people, Principality Building Society has launched Dylan’s Saving Squad Teacher’s Hub. The bilingual digital platform aims to promote responsible attitudes to money, offering resources, lesson plans and curriculum support to help teachers provide financial education in a fun, engaging way.

Aimed at pupils between 5-11 years, the resources available on the hub have been produced by Principality in partnership with an educational consultant to fit with the Donaldson curriculum, as taught in Wales. Teachers in Wales can access the bilingual resources for free, and choose between delivering the programme in full or picking individual activities on their own.

The hub activities include stories with Principality’s savings character Dylan the Dragon, bingo style games and those themed around the world of work.

Dylan’s Saving Squad Teacher’s Hub follows the launch of the Dylan’s Den app and Savings Squad Hub specifically for parents and children, which became available last year. Since then, over 12,000 parents and children across Wales have used the app and online hub.

Julie-Ann Haines, Chief Executive Officer at Principality Building Society said:

“As a mutual society committed to financial education, Dylan’s Saving Squad Teacher’s Hub is the next step in our efforts to promote savings skills in Wales. By making the teacher’s hub bilingual and flexible in how it’s used, we hope that hard working teachers in Wales will feel supported in their teaching of these valuable financial life skills. With resources now available for parents, children and teachers, every child in Wales can have access to important lessons about money and savings from school age.”

Since 2019, Principality Building Society has reached 39,000 young people with financial education and careers-based activity.