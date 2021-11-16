Principality Introduces Climate Awareness Training for All Colleagues

Principality Building Society is introducing climate awareness training for every colleague as part of its commitment to be a more environmentally friendly organisation.

The training allows individuals to understand what climate change is, what causes it and lifestyle changes that could be made to help support the environment, covering the topics of food, home, purchases and travel. The training, delivered over two workshops and an assessment, also discusses climate justice and organisational, community and society wide change to stop the effects of climate change.

The workshops, which have been developed and delivered by Principality’s own colleagues, will be made available to the Society’s 1,000 staff over the next year including Board members.

The news comes as Wales’ largest building society has recently announced its commitment to be carbon zero as an organisation by 2030, following a partnership with environmental experts ClimatePartner UK, who will support Principality in how the organisation measures, reduces and offsets its carbon footprint both now and in the coming years.

Julie-Ann Haines, Chief Executive Officer, Principality Building Society said: