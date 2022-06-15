Principality Creates Associate Board Roles to Support Development of Future Directors

Principality has appointed two non-executive board associate (NEBA) roles as part of its plan to give greater development opportunities to professionals who want to gain experience for future board positions.

Natalie Jakomis, who has recently joined Rightmove as Director of Data and Analytics, and Sandra Skeete, CEO at Octavia Housing in London, are the first ever board associates in Principality’s history.

Julie-Ann Haines, CEO at Principality, said:

“Sandra and Natalie will play a crucial role in bringing an external, independent perspective to the Society, and we are looking forward to having them as part of the team for the next two years. I am so proud that we are one of the few businesses in the finance sector providing these developmental opportunities as we recognise that traditional non-executive roles will not always work for people in such a position for those still immersed in their executive careers. So, we are creating these positions to help us attract talented people with expertise to be part of our journey but in a flexible, inclusive way that fits in with their careers. “Just as the Society needs to be agile and to adapt to the needs of the world around us, so does our board governance. It is a benefit for our members and the business to have experienced executive professionals who can help us to make decisions which will better support the diverse communities we serve.”

Principality’s Board is currently led by Chair, Sally Jones Evans, and comprises six other non- executive directors, plus executive directors from Principality, including CEO Julie Ann Haines.

Natalie, whose CV includes chief statistician at Welsh Water, said:

“I am delighted to be appointed as a non-executive board associate for Principality – Wales largest building society with a proud heritage going back more than 160 years. It’s an exciting time to be joining Principality who are primed to take advantage of the benefits of digital transformation with customers’ trust at the heart of everything we do. I am looking forward to working with the team to ensure the continued growth and success of such an important Welsh organisation.”

Sandra, who has worked in housing for the past three decades, said: