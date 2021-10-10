Principality Commercial Finances Housing Development in Pembrokeshire

Principality Commercial has provided £3.3 million in funding towards the first phase of a new development in Newport, Pembrokeshire.

Developed by Morgan Homes, Church Fields provides an impressive array of 21 homes to families in the Pembrokeshire community.

Situated in the historic village of Newport and just a short distance away from the beach at The Parrog, Church Fields is the town’s largest ever new build development. As such, the scheme has been sympathetically designed and built with the intention to blend into the area’s existing housing.

Church Fields has already proved its popularity with all 21 homes from phases one and two sold, with a further 14 homes being developed on an affordable basis for Wales and West Housing Association. The detached properties consist of three to five spacious bedrooms, some of which will also include garages. All homes in phase one have now been completed, with prices starting from £300,000.

The Church Fields development is the first partnership that Principality Commercial, the commercial arm of Wales’ largest building society, and Morgan Homes, part of Morgan Construction Wales Ltd, have undertaken to provide high quality and community focussed housing to families in west Wales.

James Ford, Senior Relationship Manager at Principality Building Society, said:

“We are proud to support Morgan Homes Development Ltd in the development of 13 detached characterful homes at Church Fields, which has brought quality new homes to the community. The delivery of this site has been remarkable when you consider the challenges the past 18 months have brought to society, but this just demonstrates the expertise Morgan Homes have gained over the many years of housebuilding. I was also impressed with Morgan Homes environmental agenda, and their strategy to deliver sustainable houses and innovative new ways of construction to help reduce their carbon footprint. “The Society is committed to the Welsh housing market and aware of the role we can play to help support the housing needs across all of Wales. It is also important to highlight the positive impact on employment within communities that schemes like this can have, with Morgan Homes procuring local expert trades to undertake the development works.” “The Society is committed to the Welsh housing market and aware of the role we can play to help support the housing needs across all of Wales. It is also important to highlight the positive impact on employment within communities that schemes like this can have, with Morgan Homes procuring local expert trades to undertake the development works.”

The community surrounding Newport have been an important part of the development, with Morgan Homes organising a number of initiatives to involve the local people and nearby schools.

Paul Morgan, Managing Director of Morgan Construction Wales Ltd, said:

“We were excited to have the opportunity to directly involve the community in the development, arranging for pupils from the local schools to visit the site for both garden and landscaping schemes and to learn how new build housing is constructed. The site also consists of large areas of ecological buffer zones for enhanced wildlife including wildflower areas, 400m of native hedging for door mice corridors, and a specific bat house construction to allow safe roosting. Footpaths have also been constructed through the site for safer access for residents to the town. “Principality’s enthusiasm of supporting the development has been second to none throughout. Strong and continued relationships with our finance partners is critical to our business to deliver high class bespoke developments to the communities that we work with. With high demand for housing in west Wales we are excited to continue this relationship into our future developments.”

For more information, visit https://www.principality.co.uk/commercial.