Principality Building Society to Sponsor Cardiff Half Marathon

Principality Building Society have been revealed as the new title partner of the Cardiff Half Marathon, which returns to the streets of the capital for its 20th anniversary celebrations on Sunday 1 October.

The race – now Wales’ largest mass participation event – has grown to become one of Europe’s largest and best-known half marathons, attracting a field of more than 27,500 registered participants.

Matt Newman, CEO of Run 4 Wales, believes the partnership will ingrain the Cardiff Half even further into the culture of the Welsh capital:

“As we prepare to celebrate the incredible two-decade milestone, we’re very excited to be working with Principality. We share very similar values around community, charity and diversity and we’re both committed to helping people reach their goals, whether that’s training to complete a half marathon or having a place to call home. Together, we’re really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve to make this year – our 20th year – even more special. “Teaming up with such a prominent Welsh brand, which is based here in Cardiff but with branches across the country, we very much feel like we’re coming home and we’re certainly excited to see the Welsh capital go red in October.”

Principality is the largest building society in Wales and the sixth largest in the UK. And on race weekend, it will enjoy prominent branding throughout the capital from the event start-line at Cardiff Castle, along the 13.1 mile route which extends right down to Penarth Marina, to the finish in the Civic Centre.

Julie Ann Haines, CEO at Principality Building Society, added:

“I am thrilled we are partnering with the Cardiff Half Marathon because we believe in helping people achieve their hopes and aspirations. It is such a well-supported event that unites people from diverse backgrounds across Wales. It creates a carnival atmosphere around the city, with thousands of people running to raise funds to support charities and communities, which are the same values we have as a leading Welsh company. It will be a great occasion and we will be with the runners every step of the way of their journey.”

In fact, since the event first descended on the capital in 2003, runners have generated more than £20 million for good causes. In addition, Run 4 Wales – which organises the Cardiff Half – ploughs any profits back into grassroots sport and community projects through its charitable foundation.

Principality Building Society is already a huge champion of Welsh sport having sponsored grassroots rugby for the past two decades. Outside of sport, it was recently named headline sponsor of Pride Cymru, Wales’ largest LGBTQ+ charity and festival.

Runners, keen to take part this year, are encouraged to secure their space in the race today, with general entries expected to sell out within the next 24 hours. You can sign up at www.cardiffhalfmarathon.co.uk.