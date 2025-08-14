Principality Building Society Strengthens Senior Leadership Team

Principality Building Society has made a number of key appointments to strengthen its senior leadership team.

The organisation has appointed its first Chief Technology Officer, a newly created role to drive technological transformation to enhance Member and customer experience as well as a new Head of Brand, Impact and Communications, who will play a key role in evolving the brand.

Patrick Connolly, originally from Yorkshire, joins Wales’ largest building society as Chief Technology Officer with a wealth of financial services experience, including more than 12 years with Yorkshire Building Society where he held various senior positions including Director of IT and Transformation, and Interim Chief Operating Officer.

In his new role at Principality, Patrick will be responsible for leading the development of the Society’s technology strategy, overseeing critical areas such as operational resilience, and play a key role in driving Principality’s strategic goals, enhancing customer and Member experience.

Principality has also appointed Nigel Taylor who will take on the role of Head of Brand, Impact and Communications. Nigel joins the organisation from The Cumberland Building Society where he has successfully led its award-winning marketing and brand team for the last six years. Nigel also brings extensive brand and leadership experience from other sectors, having worked for brands such as Canon and Huawei.

He will play a pivotal role in evolving Principality’s brand to reflect the organisation’s values and strengthen its reputation and engagement with colleagues, Members and stakeholders. Both new roles will report directly into the Chief Executive Officer.

Principality has also confirmed new roles for two members of its existing leadership team as the Society continues to embed its new product-led operating model during its 165th anniversary year.

Vicky Wales will be appointed Chief Savings Officer, after serving as Chief Customer Officer for four years, while Rob Regan is appointed the role of Chief Lending Officer after serving as Chief Operating Officer for three years.

Principality’s Chief Executive Officer, Julie-Ann Haines, said:

“These are key appointments that will help us deliver on our ambitious plans over the coming years, as well as our commitment to providing the best service for our Members. “Both Patrick and Nigel join Principality with a passion for the mutual sector, and a breadth of experience that we can undoubtedly learn and benefit from. Vicky and Rob have been integral to our senior leadership team for many years now and will continue to drive the business forward in their new roles.”

Nigel will join Principality in October while Patrick will take up his new role at the end of the year, with Vicky and Rob moving into their new roles on his arrival.

Patrick Connolly, Chief Technology Officer said:

“I am delighted to be joining Principality’s Executive Team and look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the Society. Technology and innovation play an important role in delivering an exceptional customer experience for our Members, and I’m excited to be working with colleagues to bring this ambition to life.”

Nigel Taylor, Head of Brand Impact and Communications, said: