Principality Building Society Named Headline Sponsor of Pride Cymru for Third Consecutive Year

Pride Cymru has announced that Principality Building Society is headline sponsor for the third year running, as part of its main stage sponsorship deal.

Wales’ largest not-for-profit LGBTQ+ group, which this year celebrates its 26th anniversary of advocating for inclusion and equality, is set to host the annual weekend event from June 21 in Cooper’s Field, Bute Park, Cardiff.

The event is expected to attract over 50,000 people to the city, with the parade at the heart of the celebration, bringing together thousands of individuals to march in solidarity and pride.

Principality Building Society, Wales’ largest, recently announced their long-term commitment to high streets and the community until at least 2030. Principality colleagues will join the march and branding will be visible across the event as the organisation continues their commitment to being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, and to creating a fairer society.

Principality plans to further support Pride events across Wales, including the return of Cardiff Half Marathon’s Rainbow Roundabout at this year's event on Sunday October 5. The roundabout, which participants pass twice between miles 10 and 12, gives runners a boost of a vibrant and colourful atmosphere.

Vicky Wales, Chief Customer Officer at Principality Building Society, said:

“We’re delighted to once again be headline sponsors of Pride Cymru. As a responsible business, we are committed to championing inclusivity, belonging and advocating for a fairer society. “Thanks to the passion and dedication of our Pride network, colleagues, their friends and families come together in strength for the march – creating an incredible atmosphere every year. I have no doubt this year will be any different, and I am really looking forward to it.”

Gian Molinu, Chair of Pride Cymru said:

“We’re delighted to welcome back Principality Building Society as our Main Stage sponsor. “Over the last three years, Principality has worked closely with us to make sure Wales' national Pride event is able to go ahead in a safe and engaging way. “We thank everyone at Principality Building Society for their continued commitment and their allyship.”

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales, said: