Principality Building Society Marks One-Year Partnership With Barnardo’s Cymru With £335,000 Raised

Principality Building Society is marking one year of supporting Barnardo's Cymru after raising and donating more than £335,000 to help vulnerable children and young people across Wales.

To mark the anniversary, the Society hosted a week-long fundraising campaign across its head office and branch network in support of Barnardo's Cymru's work helping children and young people feel safer, happier, healthier and more hopeful for the future.

Colleagues across Wales hosted bake sales, raffles and other fundraising activities during the week of 18–22 May, raising further donations to build on the partnership's impact.

The partnership is focused on raising both funds and awareness across Wales through in-branch collection pots, dedicated corporate and individual JustGiving pages, and a programme of fundraising events throughout 2025 and 2026.

Principality continues its long-standing commitment to matched fundraising by matching colleague fundraising, cash donations and online fundraising up to £150,000 each financial year, helping to increase the impact of every pound raised.

Vicky Wales, Chief Savings & Lending Officer at Principality Building Society, said:

“Reaching £335,000 is a fantastic milestone and one we're immensely proud of. It reflects the passion and commitment of our colleagues, members and partners, who consistently go above and beyond to support good causes. “Our partnership with Barnardo's Cymru shows how, as a mutual, we can work together to create lasting impact. From matched fundraising and volunteering to everyday activity in our branches, every contribution helps Barnardo's continue its crucial work for children and young people across Wales.”

The partnership also encourages colleague involvement beyond traditional fundraising. Principality has established cycling, running and walking Strava clubs, where every kilometre logged generates a £1 donation to Barnardo's Cymru, up to a maximum of £100,000. This year, Principality runners supported Barnardo's at the TCS London Marathon, while other colleagues completed the Carten100, with more fundraising challenges planned for the second half of 2026.

Support has also been strengthened through two major appeals to date, including the donation of more than 1,000 Christmas presents in 2025 and more than 1,300 Easter eggs in 2026. Principality has also helped create special moments for children and young people through Principality Stadium experiences, including VIP tickets for Lana Del Rey and rugby fixtures.

Lynn Perry, Chief Executive Officer at Barnardo's, said: