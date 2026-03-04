Principality Building Society CEO Appointed CBI Wales Chair

Iain Mansfield, Chief Executive Officer at Principality Building Society, has been announced as the new Chair of CBI Wales.

Having served as Vice-Chair of CBI Wales since June 2025, Iain now assumes the role of chair for a two-year term.

During his time as Vice Chair, Iain has championed the drive for sustainable economic growth and represented Welsh business interests to governments in both Westminster and Cardiff Bay.

Iain has actively engaged in the policy landscape – hosting a number of events to discuss the impact of the upcoming 2026 Senedd elections on the business community – as well as emphasising that addressing economic challenges requires effective collaboration across diverse business sectors, to ensure a thriving future for Wales.

As a partner of FinTech Wales, Iain is also vocal about growing the Welsh fintech cluster by supporting start-ups and scale-ups to boost regional job opportunities, and improve skills development.

Russell Greenslade, CBI Wales Director, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Iain as CBI Wales Chair. Iain brings a deep understanding of the high costs and economic challenges faced by businesses. “With the launch of the CBI Wales Senedd elections ‘business manifesto,’ Iain will be an important voice in business’ relationship with the current and next government to ensure it delivers the jobs and sustainable growth – from north to south to east and west Wales – needed to turbo charge the economy. “Iain will also build on Alison Orrells’ work as Chair. I thank Alison for her efforts to remove barriers to growth, through her passion, dedication and conversations with senior political leaders from the Prime Minister to the First Minister and Secretary of State for Wales as a member of the Welsh Economic Advisory Group.”

Iain joined Principality Building Society in 2015, having previously held a series of senior executive positions, and has been a member of their Board since 2019 before becoming Chief Financial Officer in 2022 followed by Chief Executive Officer in 2025.

Iain Mansfield, Chair of CBI Wales, said: