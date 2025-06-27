Principality Building Society Celebrates Pride Cymru with Breakfast Event

Headline sponsors of this year’s Pride Cymru event, Principality Building Society, saw an impressive turnout at its annual colleague breakfast event to kick off Wales’ biggest celebration of equality and diversity.

Ahead of this year’s Pride march, Principality hosted a breakfast event at the Parkgate Hotel to bring together colleagues, friends, and family and show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Led by Principality’s Chief Customer Officer, and Executive Sponsor of the building society’s internal Pride Network, Vicky Wales, the breakfast celebration attracted more than 100 attendees. Guests heard a speech from Duncan Alexander, founder of Principality’s Pride network before they represented the society in the march with branded Pride t-shirts.

Principality employees and their friends and families took part in the mile-long parade, reaffirming the society’s ongoing commitment as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and its pledge to creating a fairer society.

This year marked the second year of Principality’s third-year partnership deal with Pride Cymru as the headline sponsor. Looking forward, Principality’s branch network across Wales will further support local Pride events in Newport, Abergavenny and Torfaen.

One highlight will be the return of the Rainbow Roundabout at this year’s Cardiff Half Marathon’s on Sunday, 5th October, located between miles 10 and 12 of the course in Penylan.

Vicky Wales, Chief Customer Officer at Principality Building Society, said:

“Our partnership with Pride Cymru is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure everyone feels seen, heard and valued. I am especially proud of our internal Pride network, whose passion and commitment made this year’s Pride event another success. “As we mark our 165th year, we’re proud to continue to strive for inclusivity and a fairer society within the communities we proudly serve. Our Pride breakfast was a vibrant and meaningful way for our colleagues, their friends and family to celebrate before joining the parade and the festivities across the weekend.”

Dan Walsh, Chair of Pride Cymru said: