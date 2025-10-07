Principality Building Society Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Principality Building Society has announced that Julie-Ann Haines will be stepping down from her position as Chief Executive.

The Board has appointed Iain Mansfield, as Chief Executive. He will serve as CEO designate from October 13, with a date in November to be agreed on the formal transition.

He has served as the Society’s Chief Financial Officer since 2022, and a member of the Board since 2019.

Simon Moore, Chair of the Board, said:

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Julie-Ann for her contribution to Principality. Under her leadership, the Society has delivered consistently strong results with significant growth. Julie-Ann has championed mutuality by putting our Members at the heart of decision making, through our commitment to the high street, investing in our savings product and digital proposition and in our market leading customer service. We are grateful for her efforts, and wish her every success in her new role which she will commence in the middle of 2026.”

Julie-Ann has been with Principality for 18 years, holding various senior positions within the Society’s Executive Committee, appointed to the Board in 2016, before becoming CEO in 2020.

During her time at the helm of Wales’ largest building society, Julie-Ann steered the business through the pandemic, served on the Prime Minister's UK Business Council and developed a strategy with a target to double the size of the business and reach 1 million savers by 2030.

Julie-Ann Haines said:

“It has been such a privilege to lead Principality through what has been a truly transformational period. Together, we have helped thousands of people into homes, supported our savers and delivered a real and lasting impact through our partnerships and initiatives. I have been so proud to lead our dedicated and passionate colleagues, to share in their achievements, and confident that the business will continue to thrive under new leadership.”

She hands over to Iain Mansfield, the current Chief Financial Officer, who joined the Society in 2015 and has held a series of senior executive positions, including Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Nemo. A member of the Society’s Board since 2019 and a chartered accountant, his broad remit has included strategy, finance, commercial lending, legal, procurement, change, IT and operations. He has experience across retail banking, start-ups and private equity-backed consumer financial services business across the UK.

Simon continued:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Iain Mansfield as Principality’s next Chief Executive, subject to regulatory approval. It is clear that the breadth and depth of his expertise and experience are exactly what the Society needs to take forward our ambitious strategy. His experience will be invaluable as we navigate the next chapter.”

Iain Mansfield said: