Principality Appoints New Head of Customer Services

Wales’ largest building society Principality has appointed Vicky Wales as head of its customer services team.

Vicky brings with her extensive experience in customer-focused operations and business transformation in financial services.

Having begun her career on the HSBC Executive Trainee programme, Vicky progressed into a number of senior leadership roles across the retail, strategy and operations divisions at HSBC. Her most recent role was as Head of Wealth and Insurance Operations, leading teams across UK & Europe.

In her role, Vicky will lead the Society’s customer services teams, ensuring that Principality’s award winning customer experience continues to be delivered.

Vicky Wales, Head of Customer Services at Principality Building Society, said:

“I’m delighted to be joining Principality as Head of Customer Services. As an organisation owned by its members, customer service is at the heart of Principality’s offering. I am proud to be leading a team so passionate about delivering a standout customer experience to current and future members.”

Iain Mansfield, Chief Operating Officer, Principality Building Society, said: