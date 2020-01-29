Principality Appoints Chief Operating Officer to its Board

Principality Building Society has appointed Iain Mansfield to its Board of Directors, pending regulatory approval.

Iain joined the Society’s subsidiary business Nemo Personal Finance as Finance Director in January 2015. He was then appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Principality Building Society in October 2017 in addition to continuing to have overall responsibility for Nemo. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has more than 15 years’ experience gained in senior leadership roles across large banks, start-up businesses and private equity in retail financial services businesses.

Iain said of his appointment:

“I’m proud to be joining the Board at Principality Building Society. We are growing from strength to strength as a business and I look forward to continue to work closely with the Board and executive team in helping to deliver our ambitious and exciting transformation agenda across our core mortgages and savings business.”

Laurie Adams, Chairman of Principality Building Society, said: