Principality Appointment to Support Broker Network in North Wales

Principality Building Society has appointed a business development manager for North Wales and the border regions to support its continued growth strategy.

Dafydd Pritchard, who brings with him over 34 years’ experience in the financial services industry, will be providing valuable support to the Society’s broker network in North Wales, Cheshire and Shropshire, as well as Stoke-on-Trent.

Dafydd’s extensive experience includes having worked at Principality for nine years as a Branch Manager, as well as holding roles as a Mortgage Advisor and Financial Advisor with HSBC previously. Dafydd is also a fluent welsh language speaker.

Based in Wales, Principality is the UK’s sixth largest building society. The Society currently offers residential, buy to let and holiday let products as well as Help to Buy and the Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor offering to support the first time buyer market. Principality’s team currently includes 12 business development managers, assisting brokers across England and Wales.

Dafydd Pritchard, Business Development Manager, Principality Building Society said:

‘’I’m delighted to be joining the intermediaries team at Principality. My key priority will be to engage with brokers across the regions and build strong business relationships, helping brokers to achieve their clients mortgage ambitions.’’

Helen Lewis, National Account Manager, Principality Building Society said: