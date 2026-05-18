Princess of Wales Joins Makers at Welsh Denim Factory

The Princess of Wales has joined makers on the factory floor at Hiut Denim Co., sewing the pocket onto a pair of jeans.

During the visit, The Princess was presented with the first production pair of Hiut's newly launched Mari jeans ahead of release, while a separate pair of the brand's signature Hack jeans — featuring the pocket she personally sewed — was gifted to Prince William. Both the Mari and Hack jeans are now available to buy as limited editions.

Based in Cardigan, Hiut Denim Co. was founded to revive the local denim industry after the closure of the town's historic factory, which once produced tens of thousands of pairs of jeans every week. Hiut set out to build a different kind of fashion company, centred on craftsmanship, longevity and small-batch production.

Today, every pair of Hiut jeans is designed, cut, sewn and finished in-house in Cardigan by the company's team of GrandMasters, some of the most experienced denim makers in the UK. Among them is a cutter with more than 50 years' experience working with denim in the town.

During her visit, The Princess spent time with the team learning about the craftsmanship involved in producing denim — widely regarded as one of the most technically demanding garments in fashion manufacturing — while also chatting with staff about fashion, family life and the factory's resident dog. At one point, she joked that she wore ripped jeans in her teens, before laughing that “it probably isn't cool anymore”.

Johann von Loeper, Chief Executive Officer of Hiut Denim Co., said: