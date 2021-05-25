Prime Mid Wales Residential Site Placed on the Market

A prime site with planning permission for 43 dwellings at Caersws, near Newtown, Powys, has been placed on the market.

In the current property market demand for the land is expected to be high for the 5.3-acre site on the edge of the Mid Wales village at Penyborfa, Carno Road. Only part of the site is allocated for housing, with the remainder to be used for recreational and amenity use.

The site was given planning permission in September 2020 for 43 dwellings. Not less than ten per cent of the properties must be affordable homes.

Andrew Turner, a Partner at Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd, who are agents acting for the landowner, said the site offered an attractive opportunity for a developer.

“Caersws is a popular village sited on the main A470 North – South Wales trunk road. It also has railway station on the Cambrian Railway with direct access to the coast as well as Shrewsbury, Birmingham New Street, London and to the North West of England,” he said. “Land for new housing such as this is limited, making this a prime site.”

Mr Turner said offers were being invited for the land which received planning permission from Powys County Council’s planning committee on 23 September 2020.

He added:

“The vendors would consider some sort of joint venture basis with a developer.”

In the current property climate demand for the site is expected to be high, particularly in this location due to the thriving village and accessibility throughout Wales and into the Midlands.

More details can be found at www.morrismarshall.co.uk.

