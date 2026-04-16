PRIME Cymru Chief Executive to Step Down After 18 Years

PRIME Cymru has announced that its Chief Executive, David Pugh, will step down at the end of May after 18 years leading the charity.

Founded in 2001 by His Majesty The King (then HRH The Prince of Wales), PRIME Cymru supports people over 50 across Wales to return to economic activity through employment, enterprise, upskilling, and volunteering. Under David’s leadership, the charity has supported more than 15,000 individuals back into work or self‑employment, with many thousands more helped to build confidence, skills, and financial resilience.

David Pugh said:

“It has been one of the great privileges of my career to lead PRIME Cymru. The impact we have achieved – helping people over 50 regain purpose, confidence, and economic security – is a testament to the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and partners. I am immensely proud of what the organisation has accomplished and confident it will continue to flourish under new leadership.”

The Board of Trustees will begin the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive in the coming weeks. PRIME Cymru will continue its work supporting older people across Wales during the transition.

Brian Birtles, Chair of PRIME Cymru, said: