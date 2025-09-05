Primary Teacher Celebrates Flexible Route into the Profession

A primary school teacher is using football to bring together schools and strengthen his community thanks to the flexible study model offered by The Open University in Wales.

Adam, 33, originally from Yorkshire, completed his PGCE in Education with The Open University in 2022, after finishing his undergraduate degree in Sport and Physical Education at Cardiff Metropolitan University. He began his career running an independent coaching business for school and holiday clubs before working as a PPA (Planning, Preparation and Assessment) teacher in a primary school. It was at this time working in the primary school that he decided to become a qualified teacher where he could make a deeper impact on young people’s lives.

He said:

“I’ve always loved sports and dreamed of being a teacher even when I was still in school. The Open University gave me the opportunity to get qualified without having to sacrifice my role as a PPA teacher, which really helped me progress.”

Adam initially intended to teach in secondary school, but after recognising a clear gap in the physical education provisions offered in primary schools, he shifted his focus to primary education. The flexibility of the Open University’s two-year PGCE programme gave him the freedom to continue working, apply his learning in real time, and gain classroom experience that shaped his teaching practice.

During his studies, Adam also navigated the long-term effects of colitis, a health condition that has posed ongoing challenges. He says the support from Open University tutors helped him manage his condition and stay on track with his course.

After qualifying, Adam played a key role in refining his school’s curriculum and strategic planning to better address the needs of learners. Adam now works as a Year Four teacher, where he continues to employ his sports background to support the school with extracurricular clubs and the wider community with the Grangetown Schools Football Festival – a termly community tournament uniting local schools with support from nearby football clubs.

“Helping students gain a love for learning and become more competent in reading, writing, and maths is so rewarding,” he added. “Making football more accessible to the Grangetown community has been just as meaningful and has been a great way to connect with young people beyond the classroom setting.”

Wales is facing a growing shortage of qualified teachers, particularly in secondary schools. The number of new secondary teacher trainees has dropped by 50% over the past decade and just 369 teachers qualified in 2024 – falling far short of the Welsh Government’s target of 1,000, says the OU.

Subjects like science, maths and Welsh are most affected, and schools in rural and low-income areas are hit hardest. As a result, many schools are reducing curriculum options while existing staff face the pressures of increased class sizes and unsustainable workloads, it added.

Against this backdrop, The Open University in Wales said it plays a vital role in building a robust and sustainable teaching workforce in Wales. Its flexible, part-time, distance learning allows education professionals to earn qualifications without stepping away from their current jobs – helping to widen the talent pool and support recruitment in hard-to-reach areas, it added.

Since launching its part-time and salaried PGCE routes, almost 200 former Open University students are now working as teachers in schools across Wales.

“Accessible and flexible learning is essential to address the challenges facing the education sector,” said Michelle Matheron, Assistant Director, External Affairs at The Open University in Wales. “We’re dedicated to empowering educators to progress in their careers, while continuing to make a difference in communities and school across Wales. “As schools across Wales face increasing pressure to recruit and retain qualified staff, alternative routes into teaching are more important than ever. By working in partnership with schools and education leaders across Wales, we’re working to build a stronger and more skilled workforce.”

The Open University in Wales offers professional qualifications in Nursing, Social Work, Teaching and more, helping thousands of learners every year to build careers in essential public services. Its programmes are designed in partnership with employers, giving students the opportunity to gain practical experience alongside their academic studies.