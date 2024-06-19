Primary Students Receive Award for Entrepreneurial Expertise

A primary school class raised more than £600 in profit for a Welsh cake project as part of an enterprise programme.

In the second year of its enterprise programme, children from Dolau Primary School in Llanharan were encouraged to learn about the world of business through workshops hosted by local business owners and special guests, NatWest. In these classes, children were given the chance to understand more about business basics, ranging from profits and losses to the importance of creating a standout logo.

NatWest were on hand to share some advice as well as providing the children an introduction to how business banking works, to help equip students with the skills needed to develop successful businesses. As Dolau Primary is one of the biggest bilingual Welsh speaking schools in the country, workshops catered to children in both English and Welsh languages.

Each class received a £25 investment from a local business owner who would become the class mentor. The students were challenged to apply their newfound knowledge and funding into planning, creating, and selling their own products, which included chocolate cones, bucket hats made from recycled materials, self-built websites, AI-generated personalised portraits, and initiatives to become a carbon-conscious digital business. In just a few weeks the children had designed and created their products, achieving a total £5000 profit across the school.

The winner was chosen by the net profit made after the investors were paid back. Class 11 won with their Cymru Crumbs Welsh cakes project, raising £625 in profit.

Nia Pugh, Deputy Head at Dolau Primary School said:

“In the second year of the Dolau Enterprise Project, it has just been fantastic to see the pupils go from strength to strength. It is so important that we keep the next generation engaged in all elements of their learning and this is a great opportunity to develop an authentic and purposeful curriculum which develops vital life skills. “I’m so proud of each and every pupil that took on this opportunity with real enthusiasm and it is truly rewarding seeing the final products after their continued hard work over these past few weeks. I must say a special congratulations to our winners, we are just so excited to see where they can go in the future. “We must also say a huge thank you to all of the parents and local business owners whose time and effort made this event such a success. And of course, we extend our gratitude to NatWest who really took the time to give our students an incredible workshop.”

Jessica Shipman, Chair of the NatWest Cymru Regional Board, added: