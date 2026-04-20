Primary School Visits Wrexham Factory to Receive National Breakfast Club Award

Wrexham's Black Lane County Primary School has won a national award for the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club of the Year 2025 in Wales.

Year 6 pupils were invited to Kellanova’s Wrexham factory, where Andrew Ranger MP presented the school with their award before pupils enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of Europe's largest cereal factory.

Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Network supports more than 6,000 schools across the UK through grants, food donations and practical help. In Wrexham, the Breakfast Club Grants Programme is expanding, building on partnerships the factory team has developed over many years.

The award comes as Kellogg’s continues its significant expansion in the city. In October 2024, the company announced a £75 million investment for the factory – its largest single investment in British cereal production in more than 30 years. Work is now underway to more than double output, create 130 new jobs and make Wrexham home to Europe's largest cereal factory, producing 1.5 million boxes daily.

Andrew Ranger, MP for Wrexham, said:

“I'm delighted that a school in my constituency has been recognised nationally for this outstanding work. Breakfast Clubs like Black Lane's are essential for working families in Wrexham, ensuring no child starts the day hungry and that every pupil arrives at school ready to learn. “It's also a brilliant example of the partnership between Kellogg’s and our local community – the factory has been part of Wrexham for nearly 50 years, and their commitment to supporting local schools makes a real difference to families across our area.”

The school plans to use its prize money of a £1,000 grant to upgrade equipment, create a more welcoming space with a quiet reading corner, and invest in educational games, craft supplies and STEM kits for morning activities. As part of this, the school plans to introduce themed breakfast days where students can enjoy meals from different cultures.

Rebecca Fox, Headteacher at Black Lane County Primary School, said:

“We're absolutely thrilled and proud to receive this national recognition. This award means so much to our staff and pupils and celebrates what our breakfast club has been at the heart of for 15 years – supporting our local community.”

Andrew Ridge, Social Impact Lead at Kellogg’s said: