Pride of Place Summit Aims to Help Drive Change in Communities

Business leaders, local authorities, community organisations and national decision-makers are set to come together at the second annual Pride of Place Summit to accelerate action on building and growing stronger, more inclusive local economies.

The Summit is part of Business in the Community's Pride of Place programme, which tackles entrenched social and economic challenges in communities across the UK.

Hosted by Business in the Community (BITC) on June 2, the Summit will showcase BITC's work in places across the UK. From housing and systems leadership to shared learning between places, the programme is helping to shape practical solutions locally, while informing action nationally.

The Summit will bring together senior leaders from across the private, public, and voluntary sectors to promote what works in place-based regeneration and to drive greater collaboration and investment in communities across the UK. The Summit will provide a platform to strengthen collaboration, unlock new partnerships, and inspire further commitment to supporting local communities.

Leaders attending the Summit will be invited to make tangible commitments to support the places they operate in, from investing in local partnerships to taking practical action to drive inclusive growth and opportunity in communities across the UK.

Through a programme of keynote sessions, panels, and breakout discussions, leaders will share insights, challenge short-term approaches, and identify the next steps needed to scale impact in towns and cities across the UK.

Featured speakers include:

Dame Amanda Blanc, Group Chief Executive Officer, Aviva plc

Nesil Caliskan MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Howard Dawber OBE, Deputy Mayor of London (Business)

Steve Hughes, Group Chief Executive Officer, Coventry Building Society

Kate Josephs CB, Chief Executive, Sheffield City Council

Ndidi Okezie, Chief Executive, Business in the Community

Steve Reed MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government

BITC's Pride of Place programme works in every nation and region across the UK, including in Belfast, Blackpool, Coventry, Glasgow, and Newport.

The programme is built on the belief that by addressing challenges and barriers facing communities, such as lack of access to employment and skills development opportunities, food insecurity, poor housing and health, and low social mobility, transformational and long-term change can be made.

Ndidi Okezie OBE, Chief Executive of Business in the Community, said: