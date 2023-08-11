Premium Welsh Distillery Expands Award Winning Spirit Range with New Vodka

Award-winning Welsh distillery Wild Moon is expanding its range of Premium Spirits with a unique Vodka.

Based in Wrexham, North Wales, the distillery was founded by Jade Garston, our Welsh Witch has been brewing up a new vodka bursting with natural flavours. Inspired by Welsh pagan folklore, this vodka is the 6th premium spirit to be released by the distillery.

The new vodka named Lammas after the next phase of the Wheel of the Year celebrates the first grain harvest, a time for gathering in and giving thanks for the abundance of crops.

The family run distillery has been creating spirits since 2019 and with 3 of their spirits recognised and awarded by the Great taste awards amongst other awards bodies, Jade and the team have high hopes for their new triple distilled vodka.

The Wild Moon distillery is the only distillery that is female owned and inspired by the lunar cycle. The new vodka is made using distilled Welsh water from the Ffynnon Beuno Welsh mountains, tying in with Celtic paganism roots of the Welsh Witch Spirit collection. Their process involved trickling the vodka through reiki charged crystals such as aquamarine, amethyst and moonstone crystals for energy cleansing to balance and complete the process. Each bottle is hand-corked and waxed in a distinct apothecary style that the brand is known for.

Jade Garston, one of the UK’s few female distillers says “Our new vodka is an exciting addition to our collection, it’s been in the making for some time and we’re really pleased to launch it to the public.

We’re passionate about constantly creating new drinks that people love and all of our spirits have their own unique processes to make them stand out from the crowd. Being hand crafted in small batches in our North Wales distillery means we can ensure care and attention to every detail and we can remain true to our values.”

Jade continues,

“We’re excited to see what our customers think of our new vodka, I love our new vodka and my mixer of choice is a refreshing botanical cola.

You’ll start seeing our vodka in bars and pubs around you soon, sitting proudly alongside our gins and rums, I can’t wait, it’s a really exciting time for the Wild Moon Distillery”

The new vodka can be purchased from today from our online shop: www.wild-moon.co.uk

Direct link to vodka: www.wild-moon.co.uk/shop/welsh-witch-vodka