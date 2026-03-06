Premier Forest Products Showcases Expertise with Specialist Appointment

Timber supplier Premier Forest Products has appointed a hardwood specialist as it continues to demonstrate growth across the UK.

Robert Pitts joins the team as a specialist to develop hardwood operations within the wider Premier Forest Group.

Robert brings a wealth of experience to the role, including from his time working as a Sales Manager and Assistant Branch Manager at Arnold Laver Cheltenham, with a focus specifically on hardwood.

Robert plans to focus on supporting the growth of year-on-year hardwood sales throughout the business, while also driving a more focused, efficient, and resilient hardwood supply chain. This will include strengthening supplier relationships, developing stock profiles to meet customer demand, and ensuring consistent availability and quality to support continued growth.

Robert said:

“My passion has always been timber, so with the collapse of National Timber Group I found myself lost. A former colleague contacted me regarding a position out of Premier Forest in Newport, and I knew it would be a great fit for me. “The values of Premier Forest perfectly align with where I sit morally and there's a great deal of potential and growth coming Premier Forest’s way. I want to be a part of this growth and focus on creating something special with the rest of the Premier Forest team.”

Andrew Stevenson, Group Sales Director at Premier Forest, said: