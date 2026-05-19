Premier Forest Celebrates Success at Wales Business Awards

Timber supplier Premier Forest Products has celebrated victory at the Wales Business Awards 2026, taking home Manufacturer of the Year for the work of its business division PWIDF Fire Door Solutions.

The annual Wales Business Awards celebrates the ambition, innovation, and impact of Welsh businesses across all sectors and sizes.

The 2026 awards ceremony, held at the Holland House Hotel, Cardiff, recognised achievements in categories like sustainability, manufacturing, and inclusive employment.

PWIDF is a specialist designer and manufacturer of fully compliant fire door solutions, and a comprehensive supplier of architectural hardware, with full membership of the Guild of Architectural Ironmongers.

PWIDF was recognised for its exceptional ability to design and manufacture fully certified, triple-performance fire door sets combining fire resistance, smoke control, and security within a highly controlled, scalable production system.

Dave Timson, PWIDF Brand Director, said:

“Taking home this award is a proud moment for PWIDF. We've dedicated ourselves to creating high-quality, durable, and thoughtfully designed solutions, with safety at the core especially for environments that may need it most such as healthcare, mental health, and education. This award is a testament not only to the strength of what we deliver, but to the relentless hard work and commitment of our team. It reflects the people behind PWIDF, whose pursuit of excellence continues to drive us forward.”

Terry Edgell, Co-founder & CEO of Newport-based Premier Forest Products, said: