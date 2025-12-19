Premier Forecourts and Construction Appoints New Pre-Construction Co-Ordinator

Premier Forecourts and Construction, an industry leader in delivering complex forecourt and infrastructure projects, has appointed Osian Evans as Pre-Construction Co-ordinator.

The role is newly-created and is in response to the Swansea-based company’s continued expansion and growing project portfolio across the UK.

The appointment forms part of a wider strategic investment in strengthening Premier’s pre-construction capability, ensuring projects are carefully planned, commercially robust and delivered efficiently from concept through to construction.

Osian joins Premier Forecourts and Construction with over seven years’ experience at Tata Steel Port Talbot, where he worked within the pre-engineering team. Having started his career as a higher apprentice, he progressed into an engineering role, gaining valuable experience in design coordination, infrastructure development and project planning within a large-scale industrial environment.

Alongside his industry experience, Osian has pursued further professional development and completed a Bachelor’s degree in Project Management at the University of South Wales in June 2025. He also holds a Higher National Diploma in Engineering from NPTC Group of Colleges, a HNC in Civil Engineering, and an NVQ Level 4 Diploma in Construction Site Supervision.

In his new role, Osian will coordinate all activities during the pre-construction phase of Premier’s projects, working closely with the Pre-Construction Manager and Operations Director. His responsibilities include pre-construction planning, design coordination, cost and budget development, procurement support, client engagement and ensuring a smooth handover from pre-construction into the construction phase.

Osian Evans, Pre-Construction Co-ordinator at Premier Forecourts and Construction, added:

“I’m delighted to have joined Premier Forecourts and Construction at such an exciting time for the business. The opportunity to support projects from the earliest stages, working with a collaborative and experienced team, is something I’m really looking forward to as the company continues to grow.”

Steve Evans, Managing Director at Premier Forecourts and Construction, said:

“The creation of the Pre-Construction Co-ordinator role reflects the continued growth of our business and our commitment to strengthening the way we plan and deliver projects. Osian brings a strong blend of technical knowledge, practical experience and project management capability, and he has already become a valuable addition to our team.”

In line with its ongoing expansion, Premier Forecourts and Construction has also confirmed that it is actively recruiting across a range of roles, including Mobile Maintenance Technician, Quantity Surveyor, SMSTS Site Manager and Groundworkers, as it continues to deliver projects across both public and commercial sectors.