Preferred Operator Selected for Llancaiach Fawr Manor

A preferred operator has been selected to run Llancaiach Fawr Manor House in Nelson.

The historic attraction closed its doors at the end of December while Caerphilly County Borough Council considered options for the venue to be run using an alternative delivery model, without the need for a £500,000 annual subsidy.

In February, commercial real estate firm Avison Young was appointed to bring Llancaiach Fawr Manor to market on behalf of the council.

It marketed the leasehold interest in the Grade I listed manor house and accompanying buildings, which include a visitor centre, reception area, gift shop, exhibition space, café with external seating, and a ground-floor, purpose-built function suite, Mansel Hall.

Set across 12 acres in the heart of the Rhymney Valley in South Wales, Llancaiach Fawr Manor was built in the 16th century and has since been restored to its former glory, with interiors furnished and recreated as the 17th century home of Edward Prichard.

Caerphilly Council has now confirmed that a number of interested parties submitted expressions of interest as part of a formal selection process, and the council’s Cabinet has approved the preferred bidder, subject to finalising detailed lease agreements. It said it would announce further details in due course.