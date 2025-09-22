PR Consultant Celebrates Third Professional of the Year Award

A PR consultant is celebrating a professional hat-trick after being crowned one of the industry’s best for the third time.

Martin Williams, founder of St Asaph-based Radar Public Relations (PR), was named Professional of the Year at the PRCA DARE Awards, which recognise excellence in public relations across North Wales and the North of England.

Martin launched Radar PR in 2018 following a 20-year career in news and sport journalism and higher education (HE) communications.

Since then, he has supported more than 150 clients across an ever-growing range of sectors, from education, law, engineering, healthcare, and retail, to hospitality, tourism, property, the arts, and beyond.

His portfolio includes Coleg Cambria, Clogau, Menter Môn, Rhug Estate, Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, St Gerard’s School, Cadnant Planning, Darwin Escapes, Robertson Geo, Williams Estates, and the £20 million Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl campaign, alongside emerging businesses, creative start-ups, and community projects.

Martin, from Rhyl, said:

“I’m incredibly proud and humbled to win this award for the third time. To be recognised across both North Wales and the North of England is a real honour. “Above all, I’m grateful – to my clients, my collaborators, and the fantastic organisations I’ve had the privilege to work with. “Every sector brings its own challenges and stories to tell, from holiday parks to healthcare, from colleges to creative brands, and I love helping them share those stories in ways that really make an impact.”

He added:

“Radar PR has always been about collaboration, working with talented videographers, designers, photographers, marketers and event planners across the region. “Together, we can deliver work that supports the local economy, provides opportunities for freelancers, and helps businesses of all sizes raise their profile.”

In the last year alone, Radar PR has added a raft of new clients and partners, including gym2me, House of The Vivienne, Party Hard Travel, Vigo IT, and interior designer Mairead Turner.

Martin – dad to Mollie, Olivia and Harry – has also been recognised beyond the PRCA accolades, as a finalist in the CIPR Cymru Outstanding Independent Practitioner category and twice nominated at the UK Digital PR Awards for Digital PR Agency of the Year – Small.

Martin also delivers free workshops and webinars for entrepreneurs and start-ups, as well as training future journalists.