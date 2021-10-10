PR and Marketing Conference Returns for North Wales SME’s and Charities

A free marketing communications conference run by a Mold-based PR agency is returning to support small businesses and charities with their brand promotion activity.

Outwrite PR’s event will cover topics including social media, digital marketing measurement and evaluation, securing media coverage, and search engine optimisation (SEO).

The PR company will be welcoming guest speakers to provide valuable tips and advice to help organisations be more effective with their PR and marketing, as well as discover the latest techniques and best practices.

Outwrite ran its first full-day conference in 2019 as part of its 25th birthday celebrations, with 30 charities from North Wales and the north west of England attending.

This year’s event will be held virtually and is split across two days, Tuesday 12 October and Thursday 14 October, and runs from 9.30am to 12.45pm.

Outwrite PR managing director Anthony Bullick said:

“The team were disappointed we were unable to run the conference last year due to the covid-19 pandemic, so naturally morale is really high that it’s back for 2021. “We received tremendous feedback in 2019 and can’t wait to deliver the two sessions. “Speakers are in the process of being finalised and further details will be shared across our social media and the Eventbrite page in due course. “The inaugural conference focused very much on charities, and this year we are expanding the audience slightly by including micro and small businesses, who have been hit really hard over the last 18 months during the pandemic. “There will be lots of opportunities to ask questions, so if there is anything in particular from the PR and marketing world that’s keeping someone awake at night, it’s the ideal chance to receive support and guidance.”

Other topics at the conference will include photography, Google tools, how to write award entries, and reviews and testimonials. The two sessions will also feature health and wellbeing exercises during the scheduled breaks.

Outwrite’s clients include one of the UK’s largest rural broadband specialists Voneus, Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK, Warrington-based Watsons Solicitors and dementia specialist care home group Meddyg Care.

The agency specialises in integrated PR and communications, crisis PR, online reputation management and social media training.

To book your place at the conference, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/outwrites-pr-marketing-conference-tickets-176242133967