PR Agency Supports Theatr Clwyd with Business Membership

An award-winning PR agency has entered into a partnership with Wales’ largest producing theatre.

Outwrite PR has joined fellow Mold-based organisation Theatr Clwyd as a silver business member.

The duo’s relationship dates back well before the theatre’s £50 million redevelopment in 2025, with the agency regularly attending corporate events, as well as the renowned annual Rock ‘N’ Roll Panto.

As a registered charity, Theatr Clwyd’s heartbeat is its community work – from youth outreach to large scale county-wide projects. Outwrite PR’s investment will directly fund these initiatives.

This work aligns with Outwrite’s own ambitions to serve the local community, with the communications agency hosting an annual free-to-attend marketing conference to help boost the visibility of third-sector organisations.

Outwrite joins fellow Theatr Clwyd silver business members, including Toyota Manufacturing, Parkin S Booth, Buttercups Day Nursery, and Chilly Cow Ice Cream.

Janine Dwan, head of development at Theatr Clwyd, said:

“We are incredibly grateful for the support Outwrite has shown. The agency's generosity, wealth of local business knowledge, and contacts are valued and greatly appreciated. “It is this support that helps us reach more than 300,000 people each year by sharing exceptional and award-winning theatre, music, comedy and dance on our stages.”

Office manager at Outwrite PR Jill Lloyd, said:

“This business membership represents a great opportunity for the agency. As colleagues, we have spent many social events and created very fond memories at Theatr Clwyd. “The prospect of strengthening our connection with a company at the heart of the local community while creating future business opportunities was something we simply couldn’t say no to. “The team at Outwrite are incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead, and we are extremely proud to champion organisations like this for the important work it does on and off the stage.”

Outwrite’s clients include Wynne Construction, Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK, Warrington-based Watsons Solicitors, and engineering, environmental, and planning consultancy Caulmert. The agency specialises in integrated PR, stakeholder communications, crisis PR, and online reputation management.