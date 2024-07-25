Powys Review of Leisure Provision ‘Nearing Completion’

A review of leisure provision in Powys is nearing completion, the county council has said.

Powys County Council has been carrying out a review of leisure provision across the county. However, no decisions have been made about the future configuration of leisure centres.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said:

“We are nearing the completion of a thorough review of leisure provision in Powys and that review will be published shortly.

“However, I want to reassure our residents that no decisions have been made about the future of leisure provision across the county.

“The council is facing financial pressures which is presenting us with a considerable gap in our finances. This means we can’t afford to continue delivering our services in the same way.

“Given the challenges we’re facing, every area of the council is under review.

“Our aim is to provide good-quality and sustainable leisure facilities that are accessible to all the residents of our county.

“Sustainable Powys is about working together to design a future, and also building resilience so community-led solutions can help meet local need. It is about being here for those who need support most.

“Although we are in initial stages of planning, we are making progress in developing ideas about how we will deliver services in the future. Our work is looking at the council’s assets, the way we manage important services such as education, social care, leisure and transport.

“No decisions have been made, we are determined to work with our communities and the people of Powys in shaping future service delivery.”