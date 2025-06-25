Powys Public Transport Network Upgrade Agreed by Cabinet

Plans to upgrade the Powys' public transport network have been agreed by the Powys County Council’s Cabinet.

Following a comprehensive engagement and consultation exercise, the council has revised its local bus timetables and service routes, incorporating public feedback to ensure a more efficient, inclusive, and sustainable transport network.

The upgraded network aims to deliver the Sustainable Powys ambition of connecting communities and localities to their core towns within an hour’s journey time. It also provides for longer distance services throughout the county and for onward travel to bigger towns and cities across the borders that Powys residents may need to get to for health, education and other services that are not available locally.

With an increase in routes, bus numbers and more evening and weekend travel options, the agreed upgrade will require additional funding of a one-off investment of £1.349 million and an annual increase in budget of £2.354 million. These costs will be taken to an Extraordinary Full Council meeting on 4 July for approval.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said:

“Following the agreement at today’s Cabinet meeting to upgrade the county’s public transport network, and subject to full council approval, Powys communities will soon be able to benefit from a more connected county. The upgraded public transport network in Powys aims to provide more reliable and frequent services in rural areas with better connections between towns and key services. “If the additional funding requirements are approved by full council early next month, the new seven-year contracts will be awarded to a range of local and regional transport operators who will begin delivering enhanced services with greater connectivity from September 2025. “Along with improved public transport provision, we are delighted that the young people of Powys will also benefit from the extension of the Welsh Government young person’s travel concession (MyTravelPass) from September 2025, allowing them to travel on buses within Wales for just £1.”

Details of the new services will be publicised later in the summer.