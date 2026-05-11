Powys Not-for-Profit CEO Wins National Award

The CEO of a not-for-profit co-operative is celebrating winning a national award for his leadership and support for adults with learning disabilities, autism, and older people across Wales.

Geraint Jenkins, CEO of Cartrefi Cymru Co-operative, was named winner of the Making a Difference category at this year’s Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards.

Founded in 1989 by a group of parents and activists, the social care co-operative ensures that people with learning disabilities living across Wales have access to the highest quality of support in their communities.

Now in its 12th year, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards were founded by and organised by Care Management Matters (CMM), and developed in conjunction with the National Care Forum, a not-for-profit organisation offering expert advice in the care sector.

The awards recognise the hard work, dedication, innovation and excellence of everyone working in the not-for-profit sector who is making a positive difference to people’s lives, whether they are supporting children or adults.

The accolade was given to Geraint for his work as a collaborative, compassionate and visionary leader, known for his ability to bring people together across local authorities. Geraint has strengthened Cartrefi Cymru’s role as a trusted, inclusive and innovative organisation which delivers high-quality care.

Geraint said:

“It was fantastic to win the Making a Difference award and it is an award I proudly share with each and every member of our co-operative. Our collaborative, co-productive approach to providing support and care showcases the very best of the not-for-profit care sector and we’re delighted to see this recognised in a UK-wide context. “This award reflects the commitment of everyone involved at Cartrefi Cymru Co-operative and the positive difference that can be made when a community of shared values comes together to support one another. Thank you to everyone who at Cartrefi Cymru who works so hard to build inclusive communities, with trust, kindness and respect at their core.”

Held at Birmingham Town Hall, the award ceremony was hosted by actress and television presenter Sally Lindsay MBE, and brought together leaders in health and social care from across the UK.

Simon Johnston, Marketing Director UK at Markel, said:

“Every year, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards shine a light on the remarkable work happening across the not-for-profit care sector. The dedication, resilience, and compassion demonstrated by individuals and teams continues to be truly inspiring and we are delighted to be giving them the recognition they deserve. “Geraint stood out to the judging panel for his dedication and the meaningful impact he is making for the people he supports. “As the awards enter their 12th year we remain proud to work alongside CMM to celebrate the achievements of the sector. Keeping the awards free to enter and attend remains a core part of this, ensuring that organisations and individuals from across the sector have the opportunity to take part and be recognised. “Congratulations to Geraint and all of this year’s finalists. Their commitment plays a vital role in improving lives and strengthening communities in every corner of the UK.”

Lisa Werthmann, Director at Care Management Matters, said:

“We are so proud to be able to continue to produce these awards. The not-for-profit sector is full to the brim of incredible people delivering outstanding outcomes for vulnerable people. “These awards aim to shine a spotlight on them and celebrate them with the recognition they deserve. This year’s finalists and winners just highlight what wonderful work takes place every day and we want to congratulate all those involved.”

Entries to next year’s awards will be opening later this year for anyone working in the not-for-profit sector who is making a positive difference to people’s lives.