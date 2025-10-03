Powys Launches Free Community Health and Well-being Events

Free community well-being events are being held across Powys.

As part of a joint initiative between Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board, the ‘Keeping Healthy in' Powys project brings together local services and resources, with the aim to strengthen communities and provide individuals with the choices and support they need to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

With multiple organisations available in one place, the events are designed to increase awareness; educating communities on services, initiatives, and resources for health and well-being that are suited to their needs, and connect communities; promoting relationships among residents, encouraging networking, collaboration, and a stronger sense of community throughout Powys.

The events will be free to attend and will take place:

Machynlleth – Wednesday 8 October 2025, 10am-2pm, Y Plas, Machynlleth, SY20 8ER.

Newtown – Friday 24 October 2025, 10am-2pm, Hafan Yr Afon, Newtown, SY16 2NH.

Brecon – Wednesday 12th November 2025, 10am-2pm, St Mary's Church, Brecon, LD3 7AA.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said:

“It's crucial that we host events such as these, so we can continue to support our communities, provide the correct resources, and help bring people together, giving residents the opportunity to see what services are available, that they may not be aware of. “These events are free to attend, so why not drop in to your nearest and explore what is available to you?”

Those already taking part in the events include, PAVO, Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board, Severn Wye Energy, Care & Repair Powys, Alzheimer's Society Cymru and more.