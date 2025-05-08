Powys Honours 12 Community Champions with Silver Kite Awards

Nine individuals and three groups are the latest in Powys to receive Silver Kite awards.

At a ceremony which took place at County Hall, Llandrindod Wells, Chair of Powys County Council, Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson, presented the Silver Kite awards for outstanding commitment to their communities.

The recipients are:

Laura Greatorex-Hares , from Welshpool, despite being wheelchair-bound herself, in 2022 launched Welshpool Community Haven. The group works with a range of organisations to provide services the community needs. Laura works tirelessly to keep the Community Haven open, seeking funding, grant aid, staff and volunteers, as well as organising a varied weekly programme of events.

Ann Bufton has been the pianist and a key member of the Builth Wells Male Voice Choir for 40 years. Having recently decided to retire, this award recognises Ann's service to the choir, the young people who she has given music lessons to, and the many thousands of people who have listened to her playing for the choir in concerts, weddings and funerals.

Elizabeth Bowen has been a stalwart of the community, holding many roles, such as, running the then Cantal School playgroup, Llanbister C.P. School cleaner caretaker, as well as dinner lady and playground supervisor where she continues to be today. Elizabeth has also taken on roles in Cantal YFC, such as Club Leader and President, as well as hosting the Rally twice. Alongside hosting fundraisers, and being on the village hall committee, Elizabeth also runs a club for older members, hosting activities such as talks, haircuts, wreath making, pottery and exercises. Since covid, she has taken on the role of Llanbister church warden.

Rhayader motor and light car club have been recognised for their efforts in supporting the motorsport industry as well as the local community and tourism. In August 2024, the world enduro G P arrived at Cwmythig Hill; a three-day event which brought 160 competitors, manufacturers, team managers, support crews and sponsors, as well as around 12,000 spectators to the local area. The event is estimated to have brought £2 million into the local economy. This motor club is not only investing in the sport they love, but mid Wales as a whole.

Over the last 25 years, the Brecknock Art Trust has supported the expansion and development of the regional art collection at the Brecknock Museum & Art Gallery in Brecon. In February, the Trust opened a four-month long exhibition celebrating this nationally significant collection, curated by David Moore. Exhibiting over a hundred pieces of art, illustrating the breadth of work inspired by Brecknockshire, however, this is only half of the total number of works supported by the Trust.

The team at Clyro Village Hall have worked tirelessly, and often under very trying circumstances, to enable the hall to move from a declining building to the busy village hub it is now. It has undergone refurbishments, where the furniture has been replaced, and it is emerging as a strong and cohesive force in the village community, with a range of activities taking place such as, music, drop-in cafes, quiz nights, theatre groups, New Year's Eve get together, and a pop-up pub, which also features pizza and Caribbean food.

Lin and John Edwards , from Newtown have been great supporters of those in foster care. They have been recognised for their services to fostering children, in particular, their commitment to fostering babies in need of a safe and secure home.

Ivor Jones , from Dolfor, played an instrumental part in the planning and building of the new Community Hall in Dolfor in 2006. Alongside this, the YFC has always been important to him, especially the opportunities it allows young people in rural communities. As a member, he held all roles within the club, before becoming a Club Leader for over 30 years, and then President of Montgomeryshire YFC. Ifor is a member of the William Buckley Pugh Committee, having held positions on the Show and Sports Committee for 50 years and is an active member of the Community Fund Committee. Today he serves as pulpit secretary for Dolfor Free Church, being involved in the re-build of the Chapel in 1981.

Chris Roberts , from Meifod, has been a very active member of the community for many years, however in a quiet and unassuming way. He was chairman of the recreation committee for many years, and for two of those years he oversaw the sale of the old village hall and the building of the new one. Chris has worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth running of the Hall, which is a focal point of all village activities, and although no longer chairman, he is always on hand to help, for example, with the sound and lighting for the annual pantomime.

Graham Buckley , from Tregynon, is a key member of the community who works hard in the background without expecting any thanks. Graham is a kind-hearted man, who is always there if people need help. In the past, he has created a tractor-mounted snow blower to help clear roads in his area.

, from Tregynon, is a key member of the community who works hard in the background without expecting any thanks. Graham is a kind-hearted man, who is always there if people need help. In the past, he has created a tractor-mounted snow blower to help clear roads in his area. Eric Edwards, from Newtown, is 93 years old and has been recognised for his efforts to help make Powys cleaner and greener. Eric is often seen walking through Newtown, using his shopping trolley as an improvised street cleansing cart for picking up litter. In the last year alone, it is estimated Eric must have spent at least 400 voluntary hours litter picking, covering over 500 miles on foot, and picking up almost 1,000 bags of litter in the process. Eric also regularly volunteers with a local charity, Cultivate, passing on his gardening knowledge to the younger generation and in so doing helps to inspire everyone to be healthier and greener.

Chair of Powys County Council, Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson, said:

“I would like to say thank you to those who took the time to submit these nominations. It‘s a great honour and privilege to present these members of the Powys community with their awards. “All winners were deserving for a variety of different reasons, but all just as worthy as each other, and I hope this award shows some recognition for the work, achievement, and difference, they make to our communities. “Each one of them have shown an exceptional performance, or have made a real impact in their communities, and are truly deserving of their award. Congratulations to them all.”

Silver Kite awards are civic awards presented to people who live in Powys and have gone above and beyond in their community or achieved something exceptional in their field. Nominations are made to the Chair of Council throughout the year by Councillors and awarded at the discretion of the Chair.