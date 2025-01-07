Powys County Council Seeks Business Input on Upcoming Revenue Budget

Powys businesses are being offered a chance to comment on the county council revenue budget for the coming financial year.

The county council is inviting businesses to comment on the 2025/2026 revenue budget.

Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, Councillor David Thomas said:

“The budget is important for business throughout the county and by providing an opportunity for businesses to express their views online everyone has the same opportunity to comment no matter where they are based.”

Those who are interested are invited to visit the Council’s website: http://www.powys.gov.uk and click the link to Council Committees and Meetings/Cabinet agenda 14 January 2025 or use the direct link here, which will take you direct to the Cabinet papers with full details of the proposed Council`s budget (available from 9 January 2025).

All responses to the consultation should be addressed to the Interim Head of Finance, Powys County Hall, Spa Road East, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 5LG for this purpose by Tuesday 11 February 2025.