Powys County Council Recognised for Commitment to Fair Pay

Powys County Council has become an accredited Real Living Wage employer.

All council employees starting out in their careers, including apprentices, receive at least £13.45 per hour, which is more than the National Living Wage.

As one of the largest employers in Powys, the council said it recognised that fair pay makes a real difference in attracting and retaining talented people who are passionate about making a difference in Powys.

It also helps support the financial wellbeing of its employees and their families, while contributing to stronger communities and a more resilient local economy.

Achieving accreditation is a key commitment in the Corporate and Strategic Equality Plan and Well-being Objectives. It reflects the council's ambition to reduce inequalities, create good-quality employment opportunities and ensure Powys County Council remains a great place to work, it said.

Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, and Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader of Powys County Council, jointly said:

“We believe that work should provide a decent standard of living for everyone. No one should be in employment and still struggle to make ends meet, now or in the future. Paying the Real Living Wage helps our staff live with dignity, security and confidence. “Our staff are also valued members of our communities. They shop local, support local businesses and contribute to the local economy, so this is great news for Powys as a whole. “It also means we are putting plans in place to ensure our contractors are paid the Living Wage. “We made this promise, and we have delivered on it.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said: