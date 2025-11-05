Powys County Council Leads Cross-Border Initiative to Boost Visitor Economy

A new strategy with the aim of revitalising tourism across the Marches is being developed by the Marches Forward Partnership (MFP).

Led by Powys County Council for the MFP, a specially commissioned feasibility study sets out a roadmap for enhancing the region’s appeal to visitors over the next three to five years.

The study, created by Rieth Consulting, identifies a series of strategic projects aimed at improving access, promoting local heritage, and showcasing the area’s natural beauty and culinary excellence.

Consumer research conducted as part of the study revealed that while the Marches is widely described as “beautiful, peaceful, relaxing, scenic, quiet, green, historic, rural, interesting and natural,” half of respondents had never visited the area. This gap highlights the need for targeted marketing and infrastructure improvements.

Cllr Glyn Preston, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said:

“Enhancing, improving and marketing the Marches is a vital step forward in unlocking the tourism potential of the region. “The study offers a clear and ambitious vision for how we can work together across borders to create a thriving visitor economy that benefits our communities, protects our landscapes, and celebrates our shared heritage. I’m proud that Powys is leading on this work and look forward to seeing these ideas come to life.”

Among the key proposals are:

Marketing the Marches: A coordinated campaign to raise the region’s profile through cross-border branding and data-driven promotion.

Walking with Offa / March the Marches: Restoration and conservation of Offa’s Dyke and surrounding trails, coupled with improved access and visitor experiences.

Access the Marches: Initiatives to support car-free travel to countryside destinations, making tourism more sustainable.

Pure Marches: A lifestyle-focused campaign celebrating local food, drink, and gentle walking routes.

The Marches Story: A digital and physical interpretation programme to bring the region’s rich history to life.

The Marches Festival: A branding strategy to unify and amplify existing events under a single umbrella.

The proposals will be the subject of a dedicated MFP workshop in November, where stakeholders will discuss next steps and begin shaping business cases for priority projects.

The Marches Forward Partnership includes councils from Shropshire, Powys, Herefordshire, and Monmouthshire, working together to unlock investment and deliver transformational change across the England-Wales border.