22 July 2025
Gov / Not for Profit

Powys Council’s Building Control Team Shortlisted for Prestigious National Award

A council service has been shortlisted for a top national award that celebrates excellence in the construction and building control sector.

Powys County Council’s Build Control Team has been named as a finalist in the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Building Excellence Awards 2025, in the highly competitive category of Local Authority Building Control Team of the Year.

The LABC Building Excellence Awards recognise outstanding contributions to construction quality, technical innovation, and collaborative working across England and Wales.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said:

“I’m delighted that our Building Control Team has been recognised on the national stage. This nomination is a testament to their professionalism, dedication, and the high standards they uphold in ensuring safe and sustainable development across Powys.

 

“Being shortlisted for such a prestigious award is a real achievement and reflects the excellent service they provide to our communities and construction partners.”

The winners will be announced at the LABC Grand Finals in January 2026, where the best in the industry will be celebrated for their achievements.



