Powys Council Report Highlights ‘Progress Despite Ongoing Challenges’

Powys County Council “continues to make progress despite ongoing challenges”, its annual report says.

The authority's Money Advice Team helped nearly 1,500 people last year, bringing almost £3 million into the pockets of Powys residents.

At the same time, waiting lists for domiciliary care reduced by 60%, housing energy efficiency improvements were delivered to more than 1,000 properties, and 133 families received support with essential items during a critical period.

These are among the achievements highlighted in Powys County Council's Annual Corporate Self-Assessment Report for 2025/26, which has been approved by the council's Cabinet and is now available online.

Covering the period April 2025 to March 2026, the report draws on performance data, regulatory feedback and the views of residents, staff and partners to assess how effectively the council is delivering services, using resources and meeting its responsibilities.

The report reviews progress against the council's Corporate and Strategic Equality Plan, supporting its ambition to create a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Powys. It also provides a balanced assessment of the challenges facing the organisation and where further improvement is needed.

Using the Future Generations Commissioner's Journey Checker assessment tool, the council rated its progress as ‘Owning Our Ambition', recognising its commitment to working collaboratively with communities, partners and stakeholders.

Key achievements highlighted in the report include:

More than 93,000 people are now registered for My Powys Account.

Over 8,600 housing energy efficiency measures delivered to more than 1,000 private sector properties.

Almost £3 million secured for households through the Money Advice Team.

A 60% reduction in domiciliary care waiting lists.

More than 96 residents supported into employment through Communities for Work+.

243 businesses supported to expand and grow.

133 families assisted through the Welsh Government Essential Support Scheme.

26 digital projects completed to improve access to council services.

156 residents supported to get online through the iPad loan scheme.

Solar installations completed at 17 council sites.

The report also recognises ongoing challenges, including financial pressures, increasing demand for services, workforce capacity and the need to continue improving educational outcomes.

Cllr Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said:

“Our Annual Corporate Self-Assessment provides an honest and transparent picture of how we are performing as an organisation. “It highlights the positive impact our services are having on residents' lives while also being clear about the challenges we face and where we need to improve. By learning from both our successes and our challenges, we can continue to strengthen our services and deliver better outcomes for the people of Powys.”

The full Annual Corporate Self-Assessment Report is available on the Powys County Council website.