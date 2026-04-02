Powys Council Calls on Pubs, Cafés and Restaurants to Apply for Business Rates Support

Powys businesses operating within the food and drink hospitality sectors are being urged by the county council to apply for a rate relief scheme that could see their business rates bill reduce in the current financial year.

The Business Rates Food and Drink Hospitality Rates Relief scheme for financial year 2026/27, which is administered by Powys County Council, is offering 15% discount off rate bills to eligible businesses.

The Welsh Government has provided funding of £197,000 to the council for the scheme and up to 200 Powys businesses may qualify for the discount.

Businesses must be operating within the pub, bar, restaurant, cafe or live music venue sector. The scheme will apply to all eligible ratepayers with a total relief cap for all business properties up to a maximum of £110,000.

The rate relief scheme is available until 31 March 2027. Businesses who meet the eligibility criteria must apply to receive the rate relief.

Jane Thomas, the council’s Director for Corporate Services, said:

“It continues to be a difficult time for businesses in the food and drink hospitality sector. This scheme supports businesses in these sectors so I would urge those who are eligible for this discount to apply for it as soon as possible.”

Further information on the scheme, including the application form and how to apply, can be found online by searching Business Rates Food and Drink Hospitality Rates Relief 2026 / 2027 at www.powys.gov.uk