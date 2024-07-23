Powys Council Calls for Feedback on 20mph Limits

Businesses and residents in Powys are being urged to contact the local authority with views on 20mph speed limits.

In April 2024, Welsh Government announced plans to work with councils to deliver targeted change to the implementation of the national 20mph speed limit.

Residents and businesses have been able to email Powys County Council with their suggestions, along with valid reasons, why a road in the county should change from 20mph to 30mph, change from 30mph to 20mph or support staying at 20mph.

All feedback received by 31 August will then be considered against the parameters within the guidance recently published by Welsh Government setting 30mph limits on restricted roads. Any section of road deemed suitable for a change, either back to 30mph or down to 20mph, will be collated, identified on a map and shared with local members and Town and Community Councils for any further comment.

Following this, any recommendations to change the speed limits will then be subject to a legal statuary traffic regulation order (TRO) process, which will include a public consultation, before any changes are implemented.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys urges residents and businesses to get in touch if they would like their views on local speed limits listened too as part of this review.

“Listening to our communities is really important to us in Powys and many of you have already got in touch. But there is still time to hear from anyone else who thinks that a specific road in their area should change from 20mph to 30mph, change from 30mph to 20mph or stay at 20mph. “When you email us, please be clear and precise about which section of road you are talking about and give reasons for your views. “Welsh Government has asked us to keep listening and receiving comments until the end of August. At this point we will begin reviewing all the feedback alongside the new exceptions guidance and consider if it is appropriate for the speed limit to change. This is likely to take several months and will go through the proper process and, where necessary, including public consultation. “If you would like to get in touch about the 20mph speed limit in your area, please email traffic@powys.gov.uk”

The council is not responsible for trunk roads, and therefore feedback on trunk roads should be sent to TrunkRoads20mph@gov.wales. To find out which roads in Powys are trunk roads, visit here.

Powys County Council will be accepting suggestions via email until 31 August 2024.

Further information about the 20mph speed limit can be found on the Welsh Government’s frequently asked questions webpage.