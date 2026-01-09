Powys Businesses Invited to Comment on 2026/27 Council Budget

Powys businesses are being offered a chance to comment on Powys County Council's revenue budget for the coming financial year.

Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, Councillor David Thomas said:

“The budget is important for business throughout the county and by providing an opportunity for businesses to express their views online everyone has the same opportunity to comment no matter where they are based.”

Those who are interested are invited to visit the council’s website: http://www.powys.gov.uk and click the link to the council's Committees and Meetings/Cabinet agenda 20th January 2026 or use the direct link below:

Cyngor Sir Powys County Council – Agenda for Cabinet on Tuesday, 20th January, 2026, 11.00 am

All responses to the consultation should be addressed to the Head of Finance, Powys County Hall, Spa Road East, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 5LG by February 16 2026.