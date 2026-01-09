mid wales logo

Showcasing the latest news from across the Mid Wales region, featuring daily updates, expert views, podcasts, and more. 

Subscribe to Newsletter
GMW Leaderboard Advert for BNW 2025 1
GMW - Podcast Thumb Site
Dev Bank Button Ad
GMW BNW Sidebar Advert (450 x 460 px) 1
9 January 2026
Mid Wales

Powys Businesses Invited to Comment on 2026/27 Council Budget

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Powys businesses are being offered a chance to comment on Powys County Council's revenue budget for the coming financial year.

Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, Councillor David Thomas said:

“The budget is important for business throughout the county and by providing an opportunity for businesses to express their views online everyone has the same opportunity to comment no matter where they are based.”

Those who are interested are invited to visit the council’s website: http://www.powys.gov.uk and click the link to the council's Committees and Meetings/Cabinet agenda 20th January 2026 or use the direct link below:

Cyngor Sir Powys County Council – Agenda for Cabinet on Tuesday, 20th January, 2026, 11.00 am

All responses to the consultation should be addressed to the Head of Finance, Powys County Hall, Spa Road East, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 5LG  by February 16 2026.



Columns & Features:
Growing Mid Wales

Breaking Down the Myths Holding Construction Back
Mid Wales

Mid Wales: A Year in Review 2025
Growing Mid Wales

Putting Farmers at the Heart of Agri-tech Innovation

More Mid Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //