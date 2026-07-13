Powys Business Awards Host Announced Ahead of July 26 Entries Deadline

Time is running out for businesses and organisations to get their entries in for this year's Powys Business Awards, which has a new host.

Entries close for the popular annual awards, organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), on July 26. Judges will then shortlist finalists in 10 categories, for the awards ceremony at The Infantry Battle School, Dering Lines, Brecon, on Friday, October 23.

The awards host is Chris ‘Tywydd' Jones, who was S4C's chief weather presenter and forecaster for nearly 30 years.

An experienced presenter who has worked in TV, radio and corporate and public sector events, Chris was brought up in West Wales and started his career as a cameraman and director, travelling the world extensively.

In 1991, he started to work on the other side of the camera as a weather presenter and forecaster and has extensive experience as an event host.

Recognising Powys businesses that export their products and services, an International Trade Award, sponsored by the Welsh Government, returns to this year's categories.

Ceri Stephens, MWMG group manager, said:

“Each of the categories has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the diverse nature of businesses and social enterprises in Powys, ensuring there is something for everyone, regardless of size or sector.”

New sponsors are SudoCyber, Brecon, who are supporting the Technology & Innovation Award and 5C Services, Newbridge-on-Wye, who are supporting the Small Business Award (under 30 employees).

SudoCyber, a cyber security training specialist, completed a double by winning both the Small Business Award and the Technology & Innovation Award last year.

The other categories are: Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild, Sole Trader Award, sponsored by The County Times, Micro Business Award (less than 10 employees), sponsored by Myrick Training Services, Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by WPG, Business-Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership, Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges, Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners.

Powys County Council sponsors the overall Powys Business of the Year, while the Judge's Award is sponsored by MWMG.

Visit www.powysbusinessawards.co.uk for more information.