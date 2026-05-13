Powys and Shropshire Leaders Write to the King to Champion Cross-Border Rural Economy Vision

Leaders at Powys County Council and Shropshire Council have written to His Majesty The King to highlight the work of the Marches Forward Partnership, following his recent address to the United States Congress.

In a joint letter, Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council and Councillor Heather Kidd, Leader of Shropshire Council, noted the King’s call to recognise the importance of protecting nature as a foundation for prosperity and long-term security.

Writing on behalf of the Marches Forward Partnership, a collaboration between Powys, Herefordshire, Monmouthshire and Shropshire councils, the leaders said his message closely aligns with their work alongside business and infrastructure partners to strengthen the rural economy across the England/ Wales border.

In their letter, they highlight the Partnership’s ambition to position the region as the “Capital of Rural Britain” – a practical approach to putting rural needs, natural assets and infrastructure at the centre of economic decision-making.

They promoted the region for being rich in “rural capital”, including land, water, food systems, energy and infrastructure, which are vital to underpinning national food security, water resilience and critical services.

The leaders stressed that these natural and built systems are not separate from the economy, but form its foundation.

Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said:

“The King’s message about recognising nature’s own economy strongly reflects what we are trying to do. “By treating our natural assets as part of our economic foundation, the Capital of Rural Britain approach shows how rural areas can lead the way in delivering sustainable growth and long-term resilience.”

Heather Kidd, Leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“His Majesty’s words were a powerful reminder that we cannot separate the health of our environment from the strength of our economy. In this region, we see first-hand how flooding, water pressures and changes to our landscape affect people’s lives and our local economy. The Capital of Rural Britain is about responding to that challenge in a practical way. Bringing together nature and infrastructure means we can protect what we have while building a more secure and resilient future for our communities.”

Their letter also pointed to the growing challenges facing the region, including flooding, water stress and ecological decline, and the impact these pressures can have on communities, supply chains and economic growth.

At the same time, they highlighted the opportunity to address these challenges through integrated, place-based approaches that protect and restore natural systems while supporting sustainable growth.

As part of this work, the Partnership is already testing new approaches through initiatives such as the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme, which explores how natural and engineered solutions can be embedded into long-term planning and investment decisions.

The letter concludes that safeguarding nature should not be seen as a barrier to growth, but as the foundation for a more secure, resilient and prosperous future.

Councillors Berriman and Kidd said they hope the Partnership’s work will resonate with the King’s longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development, and have offered to share further detail on their approach.

The Marches Forward Partnership’s ambition is to develop a model that can be replicated across rural Britain and beyond, demonstrating how environmental resilience and economic growth can go hand in hand.