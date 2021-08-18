New Business News Channel for North Wales Launches

To celebrate the latest developments for the North Wales Growth Deal, the North Wales Economic Ambition Board (Ambition Board) is launching a new Monthly Business Updates Channel & Newsletter in partnership with a leading Welsh independent publisher Business News Wales.

The £1.1bn Growth Deal invests to improve the economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being of North Wales. Which will mean creating an economy that is resilient, connected and sustainable. The investment will support in futureproofing North Wales for its current residents and future generations, with a clear focus on environmental impact and net-zero carbon emissions.

Programmes within the Growth Deal include innovative and transformational projects which will benefit the region’s businesses, young people and the wider community. The Growth Deal’s key investment priorities are Agrifood & Tourism, Digital connectivity, Innovation in High-value Manufacturing, Land & Property and Low Carbon Energy

Successfully delivered, the Growth Deal will create up to 4,200 additional jobs and generate up to £2.5bn additional gross value added (GVA).

The new Monthly Business Updates Channel & Newsletter will share news of the latest developments within the Growth Deal and provide thought-leading columns and topical features from key figures in the region. The platform will also offer a powerful new communications platform for businesses of all sizes across north Wales.

Alwen Williams, Ambition Board Portfolio Director, is enthusiastic about the introduction of the Channel & Newsletter:

“It's fantastic to start a region-specific channel, with a focus on residents and businesses so that we can share the progress that is happening within the Growth Deal and Growth Vision. We aim to create a stronger and more resilient north Wales, ready to make the most of future opportunities. Sharing the latest developments and information will be essential to ensure that the residents understand the benefits it will bring”.

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, shared Alwen’s enthusiasm: