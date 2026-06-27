Power Poles UK Accelerates Growth with Further Expansion at Port of Newport

Power Poles Ltd has announced a further expansion of its operations, securing an additional acre of land to support continued business growth and increasing demand across the utilities and telecommunications sectors.

The expansion comes just a year after the company agreed a long-term lease on a 2.2-acre site at West Way Road, Newport Docks, transforming the former brownfield land into the company’s new operational headquarters. The additional acreage will provide further open storage capacity, enhanced logistics capabilities, and room for future infrastructure investment as the business continues to scale across the UK market.

RJ Chartered Surveyors, acting on behalf of Power Poles Ltd, again advised on the latest transaction, reinforcing the Port of Newport’s growing reputation as a strategic industrial and distribution hub.

Liam Slater, Agency Director at RJ Chartered Surveyors, said:

“This further expansion reflects the rapid growth and long-term commitment Power Poles Ltd is making at the Port of Newport. Demand for high-quality industrial open storage space continues to strengthen, and this additional acreage provides the business with the flexibility and operational capacity needed for the next phase of growth. It’s fantastic to see a business thriving so quickly following its relocation.”

Willie Clason, Director of Power Poles Ltd, added:

“Our move to Newport has exceeded expectations and the additional land allows us to continue investing confidently in the future of the business. Demand for our products continues to grow nationwide and expanding our footprint at the Port ensures we can increase stockholding, improve efficiencies, and strengthen our distribution network even further. “The Port of Newport has proven to be the ideal location for our operations and we are excited about the opportunities this continued expansion will create for both the business and the local economy.”

Associated British Ports (ABP) welcomed the continued investment by Power Poles Ltd and its growing presence within the Port estate.

Alex Kaine, Estates Surveyor at ABP, said:

“We are delighted to support the continued growth of Power Poles Ltd at the Port of Newport. Their rapid expansion demonstrates the strength of the Port as a location for industrial occupiers, offering strategic connectivity by road, sea and rail, alongside flexibility and room for growth. It also highlights ABP’s ability to mobilise at short notice, having prepared the site for use within a tight timeframe and put a temporary agreement in place to facilitate a cargo vessel arrival. We look forward to supporting their long-term success at Newport.”

Power Poles Ltd specialises in the supply and distribution of high-quality treated wooden poles for the utilities, telecoms, and infrastructure sectors across the UK.

RJ Chartered Surveyors, based at Eastern Business Park, St Mellons, Cardiff, provides agency and advisory services across the office, retail, leisure, and industrial property sectors, representing both owners and occupiers throughout Wales and the South West.