Poundstretcher Set for Bangor Comeback with New Menai Centre Store

National discount retailer Poundstretcher is set to return to Bangor, officially opening a new store at the Menai Centre on Thursday June 18.

The retailer previously traded in Bangor before closing in 2023. Now it is returning in a more central location within the Menai Centre. Poundstretcher has agreed a long-term lease.

The new store will occupy the former Original Factory Shop unit, measuring 5,756 square feet, and will create up to 15 local jobs.

Shoppers can expect a wide range of branded and non-branded products spanning clothing, DIY, gardening, health & beauty, home décor, snacks, storage and seasonal goods.

Andy Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Poundstretcher, said:

“With household budgets still under pressure, Poundstretcher is committed to making it easier for even more people to access quality branded and non-branded products at prices they can trust. We're delighted to be returning to Bangor and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors of our new Menai Centre store on June 18.”

Nick Pritchard, Director of Quidos Investments, owners of the Menai Centre, said:

“Securing Poundstretcher on a long lease is a strong vote of confidence in Bangor. Their return after three years away shows the city remains an attractive location for national retailers.