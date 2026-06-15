north wales business logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Menter Mon_Sidebar button advert (450 x 460 px)
ANW_Leaderboard
ANW_Sidebar
Open Uni Sidebar
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
M-SParc_Sidebar Button Advert - 450 x 460
15 June 2026
North Wales

Poundstretcher Set for Bangor Comeback with New Menai Centre Store

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Andy Atkinson CEO Poundstretcher Photo

National discount retailer Poundstretcher is set to return to Bangor, officially opening a new store at the Menai Centre on Thursday June 18.

The retailer previously traded in Bangor before closing in 2023. Now it is returning in a more central location within the Menai Centre. Poundstretcher has agreed a long-term lease.

The new store will occupy the former Original Factory Shop unit, measuring 5,756 square feet, and will create up to 15 local jobs.

Shoppers can expect a wide range of branded and non-branded products spanning clothing, DIY, gardening, health & beauty, home décor, snacks, storage and seasonal goods.

Andy Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Poundstretcher, said:

“With household budgets still under pressure, Poundstretcher is committed to making it easier for even more people to access quality branded and non-branded products at prices they can trust. We're delighted to be returning to Bangor and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors of our new Menai Centre store on June 18.”

Nick Pritchard, Director of Quidos Investments, owners of the Menai Centre, said:

“Securing Poundstretcher on a long lease is a strong vote of confidence in Bangor. Their return after three years away shows the city remains an attractive location for national retailers.

 

“The opening of Poundstretcher is another positive step in the ongoing regeneration of the Menai Centre and the wider city centre, and we'd encourage people to come down on opening day and support the store.”



Podcast Thumbnail_NORTH WALES

Columns & Features:
North Wales
12 June 2026

Businesses Need to Rethink the Value of Customer Conversations
North Wales
8 June 2026

Purpose, Profit and Place: Why North Wales Businesses Can Lead the Way
Economy / Infrastructure
28 May 2026

What Rising Gilt Yields Mean for The Welsh Economy
Green Economy
11 May 2026

Discipline Not Disruption Drives Decarbonisation

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //