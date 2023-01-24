Potential Developers of Nuclear Power in Wales Quizzed by MPs

Nuclear energy in Wales – Wednesday 25 January at 10.00 – Committee Room 5 – Watch live on parliamentlive.tv

AGENDA

The Welsh Affairs Committee will be hearing from the potential developers of new nuclear at Wylfa and Trawsfynydd as part of its inquiry, Nuclear energy in Wales.

The Committee will be hearing from witnesses across two panels. First, MPs will be hearing from representatives of Bechtel and Westinghouse, the companies proposing to build two AP1000 Pressurised Water Reactors at Wylfa on Anglesey.

MPs will then hear from representatives of Rolls-Royce SMR regarding its proposal to build a Small Modular Reactor (SMR), with Wylfa and Trawsfynydd both marked as potential sites. In December, it announced a final shortlist of three sites, which includes Deeside, to build its first SMR factory with a final decision on the location expected shortly.

Areas of questioning during the meeting could cover the challenges of financing new nuclear and current skills shortages, building on what the Committee has heard during previous sessions held as part of this inquiry.

Witnesses

From 10.00:

Ivan Baldwin, Business Development Director, Bechtel

Rory O’Neill, UK Director of Government Affairs and Public Relations, Westinghouse

From 10.45:

Mark Salisbury, Head of Regulatory Affairs, Rolls-Royce SMR

Alastair Evans, Director of Corporate and Government Affairs, Rolls-Royce SMR