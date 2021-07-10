Postcode Community Trust Award Funds Sandy Bear House

Postcode Community Trust award over £19k to fund Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity premises, supporting bereaved children and young people.

Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity, based in Milford Haven, have been awarded £19,601 by the Postcode Community Trust, a grant-giving charity funded entirely by player of People's Postcode Lottery.

The award, recently received by Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity, will contribute to the running costs of Sandy Bear House for a year, ensuring the charity has a secure base where they can continue to support children and young people (and their wider families) who are suffering following the death of a loved one.

Unchecked bereavement can impact on every aspect of a young life, affecting physical and mental health and well-being. The charity believes that no child or young person should suffer in silence following a bereavement and works with children and young people, where the child or young person is finding it difficult to cope and vulnerable.

Sandy Bear House is a purpose designed welcoming place where children, young people and families can visit, in an environment created solely with them in mind.

Ceri Crichton, Charity Development Lead at Sandy Bear says,

“Thank you so much to the supporters of the People’s Postcode Lottery for funding the running of Sandy Bear House …this will mean that we can provide a safe and dedicated space designed specifically for bereaved children and young people throughout the year and in doing so, help them develop the coping strategies and resilience they will need for their lifelong bereavement journey”.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said:

“The death of a loved one is an incredibly difficult experience for anyone but especially so for young people. That is why I am glad to see Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity receive a grant which will help it continue its vital work. “I am thrilled that, through Postcode Community Trust, grassroots community groups and charities in Wales like Sandy Bear are able to receive support from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery and continue to deliver important services in the region.”

For more information on the Postcode Community Trust visit www.postcodecommunitytrust.org.uk

For more information on Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity, visit www.sandybear.co.uk