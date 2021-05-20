Positive Signs as the Number of Self-employed Increases

IPSE has welcomed new ONS data showing the first month-on-month increase in the number of freelancers since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data revealed the number of UK self-employed increased slightly from 4,313,000 in January to 4,331,000 in February. The figure was, however, still 617,000 lower than the same time last year.

IPSE called the month-on-month increase a “cause for cautious optimism” as the economy opens up. The month-on-month increase was driven by a rise in the number of female freelancers from 1,547,000 to 1,576,000.

This tallies with IPSE data showing that a quarter of freelancers’ businesses (24%) have returned to pre-pandemic levels, while nearly a third (29%) believed the easing of restrictions this week would also give an added boost to their businesses. IPSE’s Confidence Index has also found that highly skilled freelancers’ average earnings rose by 20 per cent in the first quarter of the year – back to pre-pandemic levels. It also showed their confidence in the economy has dramatically risen – to the highest level since Q4 2015.

Andy Chamberlain, Director of Policy at IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed), said: